iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.3% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.78. The stock had a trading volume of 15,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,679. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.22. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $205.47.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.