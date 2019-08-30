iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,175,000. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 14,679 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,824,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,703,000 after buying an additional 227,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 805.8% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 71,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 63,832 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

FLOT stock remained flat at $$50.93 during trading on Friday. 628,533 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average is $50.85.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.