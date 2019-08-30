iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) Shares Purchased by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 134.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,031,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 288.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter worth $936,000.

Shares of BATS ESML traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.18. 4,300 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59.

