iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 270.0% in the first quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter.

IWM traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,489,152. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $125.81 and a twelve month high of $173.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.76.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

