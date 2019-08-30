IsoRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that IsoRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for IsoRay’s earnings. IsoRay reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that IsoRay will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IsoRay.

NASDAQ:ISR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.33. 59,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,415. IsoRay has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40.

IsoRay Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

