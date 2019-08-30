ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX) were up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37.

ITEX Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITEX)

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars.

