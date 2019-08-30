J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $172.36494-175.84706 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.83 million.J.Jill also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.20-0.24 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JILL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.Jill from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank cut J.Jill from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $1.68 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America cut J.Jill from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on J.Jill from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut J.Jill from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.57.

Shares of JILL stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.64 million, a PE ratio of 2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 3.34. J.Jill has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $180.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.65 million. J.Jill had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 11.90%. J.Jill’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that J.Jill will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other J.Jill news, Director P. Kelly Mooney purchased 16,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $25,106.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,398.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Linda Heasley purchased 60,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $99,404.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,196 shares in the company, valued at $346,823.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 927,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,939 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

