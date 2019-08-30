Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 242,621 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,363,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,621 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.23% of Constellation Brands worth $465,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 265.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.37 and a 1-year high of $228.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.33%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $2,015,535.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Macquarie set a $220.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI set a $220.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup set a $210.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $221.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.10.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

