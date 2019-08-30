Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,903,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,461 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $356,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elefante Mark B raised its position in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Novartis by 119.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 8.9% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 18.2% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Novartis by 9.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $90.50. 27,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.64. The firm has a market cap of $204.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $95.00.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on NVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday. Argus increased their price target on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.