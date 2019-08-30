Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases Shares of 6,888,590 Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,888,590 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,050,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.41% of Uber Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KPCB DGF Associates LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $134,538,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $80,411,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $46,878,000. Foundation Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,801,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,951,000. 23.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.85. 40,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,204,222. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($4.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.33) by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.01) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UBER. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Cross Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $52.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.98.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

