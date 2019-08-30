Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,326,946 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,875,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,326,946 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $427,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,133,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,911,852,000 after buying an additional 1,559,405 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Pfizer by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,333,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,336 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,749,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,953,000 after purchasing an additional 606,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,360,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $624,704,000 after purchasing an additional 228,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,449,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,487,000 after purchasing an additional 113,506 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.46. The company had a trading volume of 137,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,017,200. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.21. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $189.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

