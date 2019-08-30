Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 21,910 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,910 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.27% of AutoZone worth $342,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total transaction of $538,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,923.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Saltiel sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,114.09, for a total transaction of $2,005,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,186.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,720 shares of company stock worth $12,007,399 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,183.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,156.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. CIBC raised shares of AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target (up from $1,030.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,061.25.

Shares of AZO traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,112.36. 1,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,083. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $705.01 and a 52 week high of $1,186.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,116.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,045.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

