Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 80,860 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,742,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,860 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $300,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.15.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.99. 36,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,082,202. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.93. The stock has a market cap of $301.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $78.49 and a one year high of $122.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,673.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 141,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $16,712,928.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 448,674 shares of company stock worth $53,197,461. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

