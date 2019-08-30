Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,363,797 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 763,143 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Cisco Systems worth $511,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 5,677.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $361,628,000 after buying an additional 3,553,686 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,136,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $422,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,300 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $10,371,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,576,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $97,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,873,221 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $102,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 1,379 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $77,141.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wesley G. Bush purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.74 per share, for a total transaction of $557,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,167.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,506 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.12. 1,690,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,225,348. The company has a market capitalization of $200.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $58.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.