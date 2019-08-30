Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,518,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,230% from the previous session’s volume of 159,836 shares.The stock last traded at $0.50 and had previously closed at $0.39.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JASN. ValuEngine upgraded Jason Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jason Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Jason Industries alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19.

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Jason Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Jason Industries by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jason Industries by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jason Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN)

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Jason Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jason Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.