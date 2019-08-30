Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,811,200 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 14,719,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.68 per share, with a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,893,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,050,730. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $342.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.60.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

