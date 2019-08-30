JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust plc (LON:JMC)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 303 ($3.96) and last traded at GBX 301.50 ($3.94), approximately 47,755 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 102,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 301 ($3.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 290. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.20 million and a P/E ratio of -70.12.

About JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC)

JPMorgan Chinese Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s objective is to provide long-term capital growth by investment in Greater China (China, Hong Kong and Taiwan) companies. The Company focuses on investing in companies, which are quoted on the stock exchanges of China, Hong Kong and Taiwan or which derive part of their revenues or profits from these territories.

