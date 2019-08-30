JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 (LON:JPE) Trading Up 1.4%

JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 (LON:JPE) was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 844.55 ($11.04) and last traded at GBX 844.55 ($11.04), approximately 235 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 832.50 ($10.88).

The company has a market capitalization of $259.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 820.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.49 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188’s payout ratio is presently 3.72%.

In related news, insider Rupert Dickinson bought 1,522 shares of JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 814 ($10.64) per share, with a total value of £12,389.08 ($16,188.53).

About JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 (LON:JPE)

JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

