JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 (LON:JPEC) Trading Down 0.5%

JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 (LON:JPEC)’s share price was down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.34), approximately 110 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.99 ($1.35).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001’s previous dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

About JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 (LON:JPEC)

JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Cash is an open ended fixed income fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in funds that invest in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in liquidity funds, short dated AAA- rated UK government securities, and G7 government securities hedged into sterling.

