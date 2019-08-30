JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA) Declares — Dividend of $0.05

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA) announced a — dividend on Friday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0519 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.61. 2,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,490. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.53. JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68.

