JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 93.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 144,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.26% of SBA Communications worth $67,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 103.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the second quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 31.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.91, for a total transaction of $1,388,384.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $13,095.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $5,396,436.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,372 shares of company stock valued at $23,701,534. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on SBA Communications from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.67.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $262.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.69. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $146.13 and a 52-week high of $266.58.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($1.58). The business had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.09 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.47%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

