JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.22% of Planet Fitness worth $83,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4,557.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 228.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLNT stock opened at $72.32 on Friday. Planet Fitness Inc has a 52 week low of $44.97 and a 52 week high of $81.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 46.45%. The business had revenue of $181.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.12.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

