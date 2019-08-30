JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $64.14 Million Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 973,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,592 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $64,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 8.7% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 266.5% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.54 and a 52 week high of $78.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.80.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.71 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $83,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

