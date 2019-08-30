JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $69.35 Million Position in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,090,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 735,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.13% of BankUnited worth $69,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in BankUnited by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 140,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in BankUnited by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BankUnited by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BankUnited by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BKU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.63.

BankUnited stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. BankUnited had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $226.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,782 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $61,389.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

