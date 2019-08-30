JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 13.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,357,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $72,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,979.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 28.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,121.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBH. Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TheStreet raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.07.

Shares of PBH opened at $31.71 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $232.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.