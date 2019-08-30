JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,870,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,049,000 after acquiring an additional 31,681 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,811,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,707,000 after purchasing an additional 223,850 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,601.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,973,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931,461 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,565,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,424,000 after purchasing an additional 322,114 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,393,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,947,000 after purchasing an additional 119,356 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,737.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $110.08. 96,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,104,641. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $119.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

