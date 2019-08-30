JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 807,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 147,241 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.81% of Carter’s worth $77,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,039,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 12.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 92.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s stock opened at $92.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.19 and its 200 day moving average is $94.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $109.71.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $734.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.86 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 31.80%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley set a $118.00 price target on Carter’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Carter’s to $91.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.11.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

