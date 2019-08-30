JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,511,924 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) by 37.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,517,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511,924 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $65,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Acushnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in Acushnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Acushnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Acushnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Acushnet by 95.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 target price on shares of Acushnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.24.

NYSE GOLF opened at $25.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. Acushnet Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $462.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.88 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

