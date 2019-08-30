JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 654,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 865,142 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.77% of CoreSite Realty worth $74,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 16.4% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 147,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,936,000 after buying an additional 65,256 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 119,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,731,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COR shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $116.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.93. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $82.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.75). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $142.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total transaction of $80,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 815,795 shares of company stock worth $90,404,100 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

