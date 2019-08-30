JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust (LON:MATE) Stock Price Up 0.4%

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC (LON:MATE)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 94.30 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 94.30 ($1.23), approximately 20,737 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.90 ($1.23).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 95.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.06%.

About JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust (LON:MATE)

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

