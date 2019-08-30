JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) Announces $0.20 — Dividend

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) declared a — dividend on Friday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1974 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

JPMB traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $51.10. The company had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,407. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.77. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.71 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

