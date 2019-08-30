Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,653 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNPR. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,800.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,596 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 69,437 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 512,414 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 95,390 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 207,946 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $23.19. The stock had a trading volume of 208,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,012. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $30.80.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

In other news, Director Rahul N. Merchant sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,232.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $737,990. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

