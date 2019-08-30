Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) Short Interest Update

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,700 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 354,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

KALU has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

NASDAQ KALU traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $88.22. 1,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,381. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $114.99. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.25.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melinda C. Ellsworth sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,050 shares of company stock worth $2,333,191 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,486,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,693,000 after buying an additional 19,066 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,408,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,047,000 after buying an additional 34,969 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 31,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

