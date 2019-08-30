KARMA Hits Market Capitalization of $846,553.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last week, KARMA has traded 36.6% higher against the dollar. KARMA has a market capitalization of $846,553.00 and $4,344.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $32.15, $10.39 and $50.98.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002318 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000049 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,464,629,754 coins and its circulating supply is 5,347,552,988 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io.

KARMA Coin Trading

KARMA can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

