Kazia Therapeutics (ASX:KZA) Trading 1.4% Higher

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:KZA)’s stock price traded up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.38 ($0.27) and last traded at A$0.38 ($0.27), 7,475 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.37 ($0.26).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.39. The company has a market cap of $23.31 million and a P/E ratio of -1.52.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile (ASX:KZA)

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops therapies for a range of oncology indications. Its lead product is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat glioblastoma multiforme. The company is also developing TRX-E-002-1 (Cantrixil), a third-generation benzopyran molecule, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer.

