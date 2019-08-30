Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.71. Kennametal reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). Kennametal had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $603.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMT. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kennametal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.69.

Shares of KMT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.89. 464,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,323. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.20. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $27.49 and a 1 year high of $45.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $223,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,933.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Kennametal by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 2.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 43,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

