KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.04

KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.04 and last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 1077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded KEPPEL LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29.

KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. KEPPEL LTD/ADR had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 11.40%.

About KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY)

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, and infrastructure businesses in Singapore, China, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; researches and develops deepwater engineering works; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

