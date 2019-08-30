KeyCorp Cuts Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Price Target to $107.00

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s Q3 2019 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RS. Cowen set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.67.

NYSE:RS opened at $97.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.71 and a 200 day moving average of $91.01. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $105.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.61%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $325,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $548,000. Burney Co. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 69,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $737,000. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

