Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) by 46.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,208 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kindred Biosciences were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KIN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,382,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 32,834 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 83,433.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 32,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.28.

NASDAQ:KIN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,949. Kindred Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 10.79. The firm has a market cap of $275.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.38.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.46% and a negative net margin of 1,583.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Kindred Biosciences Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

