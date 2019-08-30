Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.19

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 493481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.85.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $837.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.97 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,111,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,993,000 after purchasing an additional 955,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,222,953 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,448 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,306,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,103 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,851,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,920,000 after purchasing an additional 278,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,043,462 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

