KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Barclays

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) had its price target cut by Barclays from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KNOP. TheStreet downgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of NYSE:KNOP traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $18.51. 3,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,539. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNOP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 35,383 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 2,973.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,545 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,271,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 139,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

