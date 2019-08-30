Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The company’s product are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. Kraton Corporation, formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Kraton alerts:

Separately, SunTrust Banks set a $33.00 target price on Kraton and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of KRA opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.58. Kraton has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.49. Kraton had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $495.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kraton will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kraton news, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 6,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $206,105.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,627.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 13,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $402,886.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 12.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 49,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 28,854 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraton (KRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.