Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $25.15 on Monday. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $28.16.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

