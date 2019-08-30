LAIX (NASDAQ:LAIX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.93 EPS

LAIX (NASDAQ:LAIX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $1.93, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $40.27 million for the quarter. LAIX updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

LAIX opened at $6.00 on Friday. LAIX has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LAIX stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LAIX Inc. (NASDAQ:LAIX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LAIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

About LAIX

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc LAIX Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

