Lambda Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Lambda token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, BitMax, Hotbit and Huobi. Lambda has a total market cap of $103.87 million and approximately $41.86 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010427 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00232084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.65 or 0.01359553 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00019069 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00091412 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021394 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 635,776,841 tokens. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

