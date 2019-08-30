Lamden Price Hits $0.0093 on Major Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Lamden has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $1,972.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lamden has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, HitBTC, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00033871 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000868 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000223 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bilaxy, IDEX, Radar Relay and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

