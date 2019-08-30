Legends Room Price Tops $0.43 on Major Exchanges (MORE)

Legends Room (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Legends Room token can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00006334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Legends Room has a market capitalization of $851,168.00 and approximately $35,751.00 worth of Legends Room was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Legends Room has traded up 22.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00232390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.97 or 0.01336633 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018857 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00091226 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Legends Room Profile

Legends Room’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Legends Room’s official Twitter account is @legendsroom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Legends Room’s official website is www.mre.live.

Legends Room Token Trading

Legends Room can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Legends Room directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Legends Room should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Legends Room using one of the exchanges listed above.

