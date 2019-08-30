Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,387,900 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 4,963,700 shares. Currently, 15.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 691,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $116,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.76. 19,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,987. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $23.51.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $542.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.21 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 4.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LBRT shares. B. Riley started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.