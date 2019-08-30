LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) Short Interest Update

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,700 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 140,900 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other news, major shareholder Craven House Capital North Ame acquired 44,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $39,042.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 179,675 shares of company stock valued at $211,868 in the last ninety days. 28.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LM Funding America stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.86% of LM Funding America as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMFA traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,228. LM Funding America has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

