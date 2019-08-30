Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 406.7% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.86.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $384.17. 28,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,610. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $370.37 and a 200 day moving average of $337.18. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $241.18 and a 1-year high of $386.93. The company has a market capitalization of $108.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. bought 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,537.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total value of $366,596.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $540,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

